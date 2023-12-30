Hemington Wealth Management Sells 10,453 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

