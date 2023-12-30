Hemington Wealth Management Sells 322 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day moving average is $248.48. The stock has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

