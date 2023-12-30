Hemington Wealth Management Sells 825 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

