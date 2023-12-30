Hemington Wealth Management Sells 870 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

