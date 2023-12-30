Hemington Wealth Management Sells 936 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.