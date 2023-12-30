Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 671.2% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

