Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.81

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.50. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 44,151 shares traded.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is presently 88.71%.

In related news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 7,190 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $46,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,435,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,741 shares of company stock worth $56,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Hennessy Advisors by 111.9% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 141,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 74,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

