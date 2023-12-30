Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIGet Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 37,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 365,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCVI. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Featured Articles

