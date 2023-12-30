Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 6.4%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 33,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 123,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,984,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

