Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Stock Down 0.4 %

Hess stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.45. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 119.0% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 9.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.