HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. 2,813,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,421. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

