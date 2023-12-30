HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.