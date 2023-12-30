HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. 1,385,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,800. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.