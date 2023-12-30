HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,312. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

