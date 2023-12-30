HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 3.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Maximus by 4.5% during the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Maximus by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Maximus Price Performance

MMS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.