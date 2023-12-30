HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.62. The company had a trading volume of 628,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,658. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.