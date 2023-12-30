HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,547 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

