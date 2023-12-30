HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,267. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

