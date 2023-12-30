HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,110 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

