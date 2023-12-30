HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.22. 42,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $112.12 and a twelve month high of $198.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

