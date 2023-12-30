HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,567 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 53,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $542.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

