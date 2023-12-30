HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

