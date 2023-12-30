HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 929 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 364,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.