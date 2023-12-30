Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
HIMX stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
