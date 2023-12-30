Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

HIMX stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 307,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,298 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

