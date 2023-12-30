Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 7,700 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,910.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

