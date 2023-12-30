Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.38. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 9,520 shares changing hands.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

