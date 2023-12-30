Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.72. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 82,085 shares.
Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.
About Hong Kong and China Gas
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.
