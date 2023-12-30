hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.39. hopTo shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,311 shares traded.

hopTo Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

