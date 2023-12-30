Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR) Insider Kate Stoney Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR – Get Free Report) insider Kate Stoney acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,949.36.

Horseshoe Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Horseshoe Lights project that comprises seventeen tenements covering an area of approximately 285 square kilometers located in Bryah Basin region of Western Australia; and the Kumarina project that consists of a small mining lease and a mining lease covering approximately 3.2 square kilometers located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

