Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Buys 4,730 Shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET)

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 12.1% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 1.20% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RIET opened at $11.00 on Friday. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13.

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

