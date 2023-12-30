Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 116.0% in December

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Hugo Boss Price Performance
Shares of BOSSY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on BOSSY
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hugo Boss
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.