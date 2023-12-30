Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 116.0% in December

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BOSSY

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.