Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Reduced by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $457.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

