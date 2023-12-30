iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.51

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.51 and traded as high as C$91.37. iA Financial shares last traded at C$89.96, with a volume of 98,320 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$87.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.5519253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. acquired 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. In other iA Financial news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. bought 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$84.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,356,959.06. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

