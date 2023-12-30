IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $90,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $555.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

