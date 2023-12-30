IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.64

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and traded as high as $27.17. IGM Financial shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 726 shares trading hands.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.