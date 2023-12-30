Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $364.58

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.58 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 399.50 ($5.08). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 398.50 ($5.06), with a volume of 166,529 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Impax Environmental Markets

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £6,534 ($8,302.41). 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

