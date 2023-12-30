Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,001 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,245 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $65,225.55.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $217,290,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

