Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $54,107.19 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 436 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $22,846.40.

PI opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $217,290,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,591.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 22.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 734.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

