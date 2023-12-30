Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 705.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:IXHL opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

