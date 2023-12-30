Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.64. The company had a trading volume of 703,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

