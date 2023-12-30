Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.97. The stock had a trading volume of 434,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

