Index Fund Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 8.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $120,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 650,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

