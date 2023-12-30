Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VB traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $213.33. 780,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,004. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.