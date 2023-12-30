Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.62. 1,228,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

