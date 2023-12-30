Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.17. The stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.04.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

