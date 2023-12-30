Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 23.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 6.45% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $354,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,522,000 after buying an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 400,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,839. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

