Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

