Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.85

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 8,100 shares.

Indivior Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.35.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

