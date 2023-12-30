Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.51. 9,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 17,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

