Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $8.55. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 61,427 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISSC. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

